Broncos' Noah Fant: Exits Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fant was forced out of Sunday's game against the Panthers with an illness, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Fant was not targeted prior to his exit from the contest. Next up for the team's tight end snaps in his absence are Nick Vannett and Troy Fumagalli.
