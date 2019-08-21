Fant (ankle) is expected to suit up for Denver's regular-season opener against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Fant is considered day-to-day with a minor ankle sprain suffered during Monday's exhibition tilt against the 49ers. It's positive news that the rookie tight end's injury isn't concerning, as he stands to make an impact as both a receiver and blocker in the Broncos' offense.