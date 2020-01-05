Broncos' Noah Fant: Finishes year with 550 yards
Fant caught 40 of 66 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He lost 12 yards on three carries and lost a fumble.
It was an uneven rookie campaign for the 2019 first-round pick as he struggled at times to track the deep ball and did not establish himself as a blocker. Still, Fant showed some serious dynamism as a catch-and-run target with a team-leading up 388 yards after catch. His 14.1 yards per catch this season ranked behind only New Orlean's Jared Cook among league tight ends. If Fant is able to be more consistent with fellow now-sophomore quarterback Drew Lock in 2020, his existing big-play ability could push him toward being an upper-echelon tight end.
