Broncos' Noah Fant: Foot injury not concerning
Fant's foot injury is not considered serious, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Fant exited Monday's preseason contest against the 49ers due to a foot injury and did not return to the game, but does not appear in danger of missing regular-season time. Still, any time spent sidelined would be a loss of valuable reps for the rookie first-round pick, who the Broncos hope can make an immediate impact in the receiving game. Fant will work to resume practicing as soon as possible.
