Fant caught three of seven targets of 18 yards during Sunday's loss in Las Vegas.

Fant's 18 yards Sunday were a season low and the sophomore tight end has not topped fifty yards in a game since Week 2. He's averaging just 8.8 yards per catch during that same span. Part of that can be attributed to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's scheme. Fant seems to run a ton of quick hitches and routes that have him finding the soft spots in the low zones. The fact remains, however, that he and Drew Lock seem to miscommunicate on a shot downfield at least once per game. Late in Sunday's game, for instance, Fant was running up field when Lock had pressure in his face and got rid of the ball early. Fant didn't turn around for the early pass, which would have been a gain of at least 15-20 yards. Patience is necessary for two young players in their first season in a new scheme, but they'll need to pick up the pieces quickly against a very tough Miami defense.