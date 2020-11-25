Fant caught four of five targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over Miami.

Fant kick-started a key, clock-draining drive midway through the fourth quarter when he took a short pass at the sideline and broke back over the middle of the field for a 29-yard catch-and-run. The play helped Fant reach his highest yardage mark since Week 2. His 33 yards after the catch were his third most this season. Denver found a groove Sunday with Drew Lock booting out and finding Fant and fellow tight end Nick Vannett in the flat. Look for that to continue against a Saints team that can push the pocket, but has been so-so covering tight ends.