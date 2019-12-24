Broncos' Noah Fant: Held to 10 yards
Fant caught both of his targets for a total of 10 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over Detriot.
Both of Fant's catches came within the first 20 minutes of the game. The dinged-up rookie played a relatively low percentage of snaps, 41 of 71, and was unable to get down field with Detroit playing a lot of deep zone coverages. Fant has been reliant on the deep ball this season, 52.8% of his 373 yards over the past seven games coming on just four plays. If he's able to round back into shape in time for the season finale, he couldn't ask for a better matchup. The Raiders have surrendered more pass plays of at least 20 yards -- 68 -- and 40 yards -- 16 -- than any other team this season.
