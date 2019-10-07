Fant was targeted once during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers, converting it into a six-yard reception.

Fant hasn't necessarily set the world on fire during his first few career games, but he has been good for at least one shot downfield per game. That didn't happen Sunday as the Denver offense started hot and fluttered quickly. Playing with a multi-score lead for much of the game and facing pressure from the Chargers' front, the Broncos dropped back just 23 times compared to 32 rushing attempts. Fant has flashed tantalizing potential thus far in his career, but you should look for more consistent success from him before putting the rookie in your lineup.