Broncos' Noah Fant: Injury viewed as minor
The foot injury Fant sustained in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Texans is considered minor and isn't expected to cost him any additional game action, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The rookie tight end cleared the century mark in yardage for the second time this season in Sunday's victory, finishing with four grabs for 113 yards and a touchdown on four targets. His foot was stepped on during the contest and resulted in him getting carted off the field, but initial X-rays returned negative. No reports have surfaced suggesting Fant will require an MRI as a result of the injury, so he tentatively looks in line to maintain his usual starting role Week 15 in Kansas City. Another update on Fant's status should come when the Broncos release their first injury report of the week Wednesday.
