Fant (ankle) is part of an injury-riddled tight end group that just saw Jake Butt (knee) suffer another setback, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Fant had been dealing with his own injury -- a minor ankle sprain -- but returned to practice Monday. Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) then made his way back to the practice field Tuesday, after missing the first three games of the preseason. Both tight ends seem to be on track for Week 1 at Oakland, giving the Broncos some options for how to divide snaps. Troy Fumagalli also is in the mix for playing time, coming off a five-catch performance in the third week of the preseason.