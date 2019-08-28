Broncos' Noah Fant: Last man standing?
Fant (ankle) is part of an injury-riddled tight end group that just saw Jake Butt (knee) suffer another setback, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Fant had been dealing with his own injury -- a minor ankle sprain -- but returned to practice Monday. Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) then made his way back to the practice field Tuesday, after missing the first three games of the preseason. Both tight ends seem to be on track for Week 1 at Oakland, giving the Broncos some options for how to divide snaps. Troy Fumagalli also is in the mix for playing time, coming off a five-catch performance in the third week of the preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six players to reach for
SportsLine Fantasy football expert Matt Franciscovich gives you his list of six players worth...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Pollard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
30 Deep Sleepers for Daft Day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Baker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...