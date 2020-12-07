Fant converted a team-high seven targets into four receptions for 57 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.

Fant continues to blossom as a receiving threat while slowly shedding the "bust" label that followed him after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old still struggles getting open in the end zone -- just two touchdowns through 12 games -- but he is consistently churning out high-floor, low-ceiling performances (excluding last week's bizarre contest which can be disregarded completely). There isn't a ton of upside here until he can develop into a reliable red-zone threat, but Fant is beginning to show some life in his sophomore campaign. Up next is a road tilt with the Panthers on Sunday.