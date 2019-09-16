Broncos' Noah Fant: Leads tight ends with 54 snaps
Fant caught all four of his targets for 33 total yards during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago. He led Denver's tight ends in offensive snaps with 54 -- 16 more than teammate Jeff Heuerman.
Fant jumpstarted a field goal drive late in the third quarter, opening up the possession with a 24-yard deep grab. Though he's been criticized for his blocking, Fant has been a solid weapon to start the season -- four of his six receptions going for first downs -- and he has still yet to fully display the unique athletic profile that got him drafted in the first round. He probably isn't worth considering until those moments flash with more regularity, which will be tough in Week 3 against a stingy Packers defense.
