Fant is not expected to play next week against the Patriots, but is considered "week-to-week" in subsequent games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If there's a bit of a silver lining for Fant it's that he doesn't appear to have suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Thursday's win over the Jets. An elongated absence is hardly a consolation prize considering the Broncos are practically devoid of healthy pass catchers with Courtland Sutton (knee) on IR and Jerry Jeudy banged up entering Thursday's matchup. Albert Okwuegbunam makes for an intriguing speculative add in deep leagues considering his speed (4.49 40-yard dash), but it's worth reiterating the rookie was a healthy inactive Thursday with Jake Butt and Nick Vannett both ahead of him on the depth chart despite the obvious difference in athletic talent.