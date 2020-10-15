Fant (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Prior to the workout, coach Vic Fangio labeled Fant as "50-50" to play Sunday at New England, according to DiLalla. Given that Fant's limited activity in practice matched his listing from Wednesday, it's unlikely the tight end did much to change his questionable status in Fangio's mind. If Fant can put in a full practice Friday, the Broncos would likely have more optimism about his chances of being ready to suit up this weekend without having missed any game action. Fant originally sprained his ankle in the Week 4 win over the Jets and benefited from an unexpected Week 5 bye after the Patriots-Broncos game was postponed following due to positive COVID-19 tests within New England's organization.