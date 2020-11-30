Fant reeled in one of his two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Saints.

The tight end recorded Denver's only reception of the afternoon, as Kendall Hinton struggled in his NFL debut. To be fair, the young signal-caller joined Denver's practice squad Nov. 4 as a wide receiver and he had minuscule time to prepare for his first start, but that doesn't help deep-league fantasy managers who were depending on a decent outing from Fant. The Iowa product yielded 35-plus receiving yards in his first seven appearances of the season, but he's now been held under 20 yards in two of his past three. If Drew Lock is activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for a Week 13 matchup against Kansas City, Fant's prospects will be exponentially improved.