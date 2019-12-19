Play

Fant (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Though Fant's reps were capped for a second day in a row, the Broncos are optimistic he'll be ready to play when Sunday's game against the Lions rolls around. Ideally, Fant would eliminate ambiguity about his status by practicing fully Friday, a development that would likely allow him to enter the weekend without an injury designation. Fant ranks second among all qualified tight ends this season with 14.8 yards per reception, but his relatively low volume -- he's only exceeded five targets twice in 14 games -- makes him a rather boom-or-bust fantasy option.

