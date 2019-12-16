Fant caught two of three targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City. He injured his right shoulder during the contest, but X-rays were negative and he "should be fine," Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The Broncos were completely off-kilter on offense during the first half when, facing fourth and short, Fant blocked the edge and then released upfield for a 43-yard reception to set up Denver's lone score of the game. Fant hasn't always been consistent, but his big-play ability has been undeniable this season. His 15.7 yards per catch ranks best among tight ends in the league. He's now nursing foot, hip and shoulder injuries, but he remains an intriguing play down the stretch as the season's final two opponents, Detroit and Oakland, rank 32 and 31st in the league, respectively, in passing plays of 20 or more yards surrendered this season.