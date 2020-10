Fant (ankle) did not practice Thursday but did get in some work on the side, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fant isn't expected to face the Patriots in Week 5, but it looks like he's recovering at a good pace after having been force out of last Thursday's win over the Jets due to an ankle sprain. If the second-year tight end indeed sits out versus New England, his next chance to take the field will come Oct. 18 against the Dolphins.