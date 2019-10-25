Though Fant (foot) didn't practice Friday, he doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Stevens relays that the rookie tight end cut his foot after Thursday's practice when cutting the tape off his ankle, which led to Fant sitting out Friday's session. Fant downplayed the issue, noting that it's "1,000 percent" he'll play this weekend. "It's completely fine." Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had three drops in Week 7's 30-6 loss to the Chiefs en route to being held to one catch on five targets. That's an issue Fant hopes to bounce back from this weekend, but until he gets back on track after three straight quiet games, he'll remain a speculative fantasy lineup option.