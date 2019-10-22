Broncos' Noah Fant: Nabs just one pass
Fants registered a seven-yard reception on five targets in Thursday's 30-6 loss to the Chiefs.
Fant continues to garner starter reps with 48 of 72 possible offensive snaps, but his production failed to impress once again. Many chalk Fant's lack of production up to Joe Flacco's tight end-averse history, although the Broncos' brass continues to compliment Fant on his play. There could be an opportunity for the rookie tight end going forward after Emmanuel Sanders was traded to the 49ers on Tuesday, as he leaves behind five targets per game, including 1.8 in the red zone.
More News
