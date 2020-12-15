Fant (illness) is listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Fant made an early exit from Sunday's game at Carolina after coming down with an illness. He remained in Charlotte until Monday, when he tested negative for COVID-19 and was cleared to return to Denver. Still, Fant wouldn't have taken the field Tuesday if the Broncos had held a session. He'll aim to do so at some point before Saturday's contest against the Bills, but if Fant eventually isn't able to suit up, Denver will turn to Nick Vannett and Troy Fumagalli at tight end.