Broncos' Noah Fant: Not on same page as Lock
Fant caught one of three targets for five yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.
In fellow rookie Drew Lock's first career start fans were right to be eager to see a glimpse of what the future could be fore Lock and Fant as a tandem. They'll have to keep waiting. Lock and Fant missed on a pair of big plays Sunday - first, in the first quarter, Fant did not fight back to the ball in the end zone and had a would-be touchdown knocked away. Later, he lost track of a deep shot down the field in the third quarter when Lock threw it toward the sideline. It's fair to wonder, given Lock's preseason injury and Fant's first-team status, how much the two rookies have actually worked together, so chemistry should improve as Lock's practice reps increase. Sunday offers a nice matchup against Houston's 28th-ranked pass defense.
