Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he expects Fant (ribs), who is listed as questionable, to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jon Heath of BroncosWire reports.

According to Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site, Fangio said that Fant is in a "good spot" after practicing at full speed Friday, putting him on pace to suit up in Sunday's AFC showdown. If Fant in fact plays, it's unsettled who he'll catch passes from, as Drew Lock (ribs) is questionable, and Brett Rypien likely would start under center if Lock can't go.