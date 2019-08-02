Fant secured one of three targets for seven yards in the Broncos' 14-10 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday.

The first-round pick didn't have much of a chance to make an impact, given that the Broncos' quarterback play was spotty. Fant's athleticism is off the charts, so he's expected to see a fair share of opportunities downfield in the coming season while primarily sharing tight-end duties with Jeff Heuerman. Fant will look to enjoy a bigger role in the passing game during next Thursday's preseason tilt against the Seahawks.

