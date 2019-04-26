The Broncos selected Fant in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 20th overall.

Denver makes this pick after trading the 10th pick to Pittsburgh. Fant is the most athletic tight end prospect in the class at 6-foot-4 1/8 and 249 pounds with a 4.5 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical jump. His best season came as a sophomore when he caught 30 passes for 494 yards and a whopping 11 touchdowns before being slightly overshadowed by fellow first-rounder T.J. Hockenson in Iowa's offense. Fant is raw in some facets of his game and his blocking will be something that needs major work if he is to develop into an every-down piece of Denver's system. However, his athleticism and pass-catching upside can make him a mismatch up the seam if used properly. At the very least, Fant becomes the top pass-catching tight end in Denver right away.