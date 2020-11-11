Fant (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Fant aggravated an existing ankle injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons, but he was able to complete the game and finish with three receptions for 45 yards. The second-year tight end has been dealing with this injury since the beginning of October, but coach Vic Fangio expects that he'll continue to play through it. Fant's trending in the right direction to begin the week, and he could be leaned on more moving forward because Albert Okwuegbunam (torn ACL) is done for the year.