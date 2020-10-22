Fant (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Fant's upgrade from limited to full activity in practice paves the way for him to return from a one-game absence to play Sunday against the Chiefs. Jake Butt (61 percent offensive snap share), Nick Vannett (45 percent) and Albert Okwuegbunam (38 percent) essentially worked in a timeshare at tight end in the Week 6 win over New England, but Fant should dominate the snaps at the position now that he's healthy again.