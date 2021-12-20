Fant recorded five receptions on six targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Bengals.

Fant led the team with 5 receptions and finished behind only Albert Okwuegbunam in receiving yards. He did the majority of his damage on big plays, highlighted by a 28-yard gain early in the second quarter that came primarily after the catch. Notably, Fant produced with both Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) and Drew Lock under center, so he may be able to carry this strong performance into a Week 16 matchup against Las Vegas regardless of who is under center. In addition, Fant has shown a safe floor of late, recorded at least four receptions in four of his last five contests.