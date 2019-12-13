Broncos' Noah Fant: Questionable, but likely to play
Fant (foot/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Though Fant's practice reps have been restricted this week while he manages the two injuries, coach Vic Fangio said the rookie is trending in the right direction to play Sunday, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. Fortunately, the Broncos kick off among the early wave of games Sunday, leaving Fant's fantasy managers with some alternatives at their disposal in the event his condition unexpectedly takes a turn for the worse leading up to game day. Fant caught all four of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Week 14 win over Houston, marking the second time this season the rookie has cleared the century mark in yardage.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.