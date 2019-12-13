Fant (foot/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Though Fant's practice reps have been restricted this week while he manages the two injuries, coach Vic Fangio said the rookie is trending in the right direction to play Sunday, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. Fortunately, the Broncos kick off among the early wave of games Sunday, leaving Fant's fantasy managers with some alternatives at their disposal in the event his condition unexpectedly takes a turn for the worse leading up to game day. Fant caught all four of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Week 14 win over Houston, marking the second time this season the rookie has cleared the century mark in yardage.