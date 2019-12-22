Broncos' Noah Fant: Ready to go Week 16
Fant (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Lions.
The rookie tight end had managed to log limited practices throughout the week, and he'll now enjoy active status for a favorable matchup versus the Lions. Fant has worked well with rookie quarterback Drew Lock during the latter's last two starts, bringing in six of seven targets for 169 yards and a touchdown over that span.
