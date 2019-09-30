Fant hauled in two of his four targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Jaguars.

Fant got the Broncos on the board by hauling in a screen pass from Joe Flacco and racing to the end zone for a 25-yard score. He was quiet from there, recording just one more reception for six yards. While he hasn't posted particularly impressive numbers through four games, Fant has shown big-play ability by turning in at least one reception of 20 or more yards in three games this season. He'll look to continue to work into a bigger role in the offense in Week 5 against the Chargers.