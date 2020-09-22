Fant corralled four of five targets for 57 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

The second-year tight end was a handful for the Steelers defense, with three of his receptions going for 14-plus yards on the afternoon. The second of those plays was a 20-yard TD catch off of the arm of backup Jeff Driskel, and Fant immediately followed it up with a catch on the two-point conversion to get Denver within three points of Pittsburgh for the time being. After a disappointing conclusion to 2019 in which he only picked up four or more receptions once over his final six appearances, Fant is red-hot to kick off 2020. He now draws a matchup against a Buccaneers defense that hasn't allowed a tight end touchdown since Week 11 of last season (tied for the longest active streak in the NFL).