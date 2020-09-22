Fant corralled four of five targets for 57 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

The second-year tight end was a handful for the Steelers defense, with three of his receptions going for 14-plus yards on the afternoon. The second of those plays was a 20-yard TD catch from backup QB Jeff Driskel, and Fant immediately followed it up with a catch on the two-point conversion to get Denver within three points of Pittsburgh. After a disappointing conclusion to 2019 in which he only picked up four or more receptions once over his final six appearances, Fant is red hot to kick off 2020. He now draws a matchup against a Buccaneers defense that hasn't allowed a tight end touchdown since Week 11 of last season (tied for the longest active streak in the NFL).