Fant, who was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a shoulder injury, was later able to return to the contest.

Great news for the Broncos, with the young tight end coming off a strong effort in Week 14 and in line to be a key cog in the team's passing game down the stretch, health permitting.

