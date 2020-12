Fant (illness) practiced fully Wednesday, putting him on track to play Saturday against the Bills, Troy Renck of ABC Denver7 reports.

Fant was listed as a non-participant on Denver's practice estimate Tuesday, but he seems to have fully recovered and is on track to play Saturday against a Bills team that has struggled to defend tight ends. Buffalo has allowed the most catches (75) and second-most yards (833) to the position this season, along with seven touchdowns.