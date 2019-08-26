Broncos' Noah Fant: Returns to practice
Fant (ankle) is participating in Monday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
It remains to be seen whether Fant is practicing in full or on a limited basis. In any case, it's a step in the right direction for the rookie tight end, who's working to get healthy after suffering an injury during last Monday's preseason tilt against the 49ers. All signs point to Fant suiting up for the regular-season opener, though he could see a limited snap count depending on his recovery progress.
