Broncos' Noah Fant: Returns to Sunday's game
RotoWire Staff
Fant (ankle) returned to Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Fant caught a 32-yard pass on the opening drive but immediately limped to the sidelines. He got re-taped and sat out a series, but the second-year tight end out of Iowa has returned to action.
