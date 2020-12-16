site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Noah Fant: Should be fine for Week 15 action
Coach Vic Fangio indicated Wednesday that Fant (illness) is fine, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Supporting that notion would be a full practice listing on Fant's part Wednesday, but based on Fangio's assessment it looks like the tight end should be a go for Saturday's game against the Bills.
