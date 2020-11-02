Fant caught seven of nine targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers.

With Tim Patrick (hamstring) out of the lineup, Fant served as Drew Lock's security blanket Sunday, tallying a career-high seven catches. He did most of his damage underneath, finding holes in the Chargers' zone and breaking upfield. Fant is getting his opportunities with at least five targets in each game this season -- a number he reached just four times as a rookie in 2019. If there's a gripe to be had, it is that he's not getting the sort of chunk plays he generated last season. Fant is averaging 10.5 yards per catch this season -- down from 14.1 last year -- and he and Lock missed each other on the lone deep shot to Fant Sunday. He may still be hobbled by an ankle sprain suffered earlier this season, but Atlanta's defense -- which ranks 28th in the league with 12.2 yards per opponent catch -- could be just what the doctor ordered in Week 8.