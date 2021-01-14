Fant reeled in 62 of 93 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season.

New offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, a former tight ends coach himself, is known for loving the position and so it was intriguing to see how he was going to use Fant during his sophomore year. The answer was as more of a short-range, volume target than his predecessor Rich Scangarello. Fant averaged 4.1 catches per game in 2020, up from 2.5 in 2019, but his yards per catch fell by more than three -- from 14.1 in 2019 to 10.9 in 2020. Part of that was Fant was catching the ball shorter -- his yards before catch dropped from 5.8 in 2019 to 4.7 in 2020. Fant's ability to use his athleticism to cut up the field also was a factor. Fant fell off dramatically after injuring his ankle in Week 4 against the Jets -- an injury he never quite recovered from. Expect a junior jump for Fant with a full offseason in the offense and, hopefully, better health in 2021.