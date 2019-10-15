Broncos' Noah Fant: Snags two passes
Fant caught two of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 16-0 win over the Titans.
Denver tried to incorporate Fant out of the gate in the second half, with Joe Flacco finding him over the middle for a gain of 11 on the second play of the half. Flacco looked Fant's way downfield three plays later, a pass that Fant never saw and bounced off his back and into the arms of the defender. Fant was not targeted again for the rest of the game and drew some ire on social media, but the pass was thrown behind him and Flacco complimented the rookie after the game for beating his man and getting open. Fant has similarly drawn praise from other teammates and coaches, but has yet to put it together. He doesn't have much time to improve with the Chiefs coming to town Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...