Fant caught two of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 16-0 win over the Titans.

Denver tried to incorporate Fant out of the gate in the second half, with Joe Flacco finding him over the middle for a gain of 11 on the second play of the half. Flacco looked Fant's way downfield three plays later, a pass that Fant never saw and bounced off his back and into the arms of the defender. Fant was not targeted again for the rest of the game and drew some ire on social media, but the pass was thrown behind him and Flacco complimented the rookie after the game for beating his man and getting open. Fant has similarly drawn praise from other teammates and coaches, but has yet to put it together. He doesn't have much time to improve with the Chiefs coming to town Thursday.