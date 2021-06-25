Though Fant remains firmly atop the Broncos' tight end depth chart, it remains to be seen whether Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock will be the team's Week 1 starter at QB, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

In his third season as a pro, Fant is being counted on to be a big part of the Broncos' passing game, regardless of who earns the team's starting signal caller job. The 2019 first-rounder logged 62 catches (on 93 targets) for 673 yards and three TDs in 15 games last season, numbers that the 6-foot-4, 249-pounder will look to eclipse this season in an aerial attack that should be more balanced thanks to the return of Courtland Sutton from a knee injury, which bolsters a wideout corps that also includes 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, big-bodied Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler, a second-round pick last year.