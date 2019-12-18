Play

Fant (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic previously relayed that coach Vic Fangio said Fant's shoulder "will be fine," but the fact that the tight end was limited to begin Week 16 prep suggests his status will warrant monitoring heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. The shoulder injury resulted in Fant's brief removal in the Broncos' Week 15 loss to the Colts before he was cleared to re-enter the contest. He finished the game with two catches for 56 yards on three targets while playing 46 percent of the offensive snaps.

