Fant left Sunday's game at Atlanta due to an ankle injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

Fant limped off the field and went to the locker room during the Broncos' first drive of the game. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 9 with one 32-yard catch. Albert Okwuegbunam and Nick Vannett are in line for more reps as long as Fant is sidelined.