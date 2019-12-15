Play

Fant (foot/hip) is listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Chiefs.

Fant is out there if you need him this week and as long as he avoids any in-game setbacks, he'll be in a position to continue to make an impact in Denver's passing attack in wintry weather conditions in Week 15. The No. 20 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is coming off a strong effort last Sunday against the Texans, in which he caught all four of his targets for 113 yards and a TD.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories