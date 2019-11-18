Fant caught four of 11 targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota. He lost seven yards on two carries.

Fant and Brandon Allen had some nice moments Sunday with a 31-yard shot downfield on the opening possession and a clutch 11-yard completion over the middle to convert a fourth down on Denver's final drive. The issues came in the red zone as Allen threw behind Fant for a red-zone interception just before half time and the two were unable to link up on either of Allen's end-zone attempts to Fant on the team's final drive. Despite the misses, Fant appears to be trending upward, even with Tim Patrick offering some more stability at WR2. The rookie is averaging 7.3 targets per game over his last four contests and, given his ability to get create mismatches, is good for downfield pass or two per week. Next up is a Bills defense that has been particularly adept this season at keeping opposing receivers in front of them.