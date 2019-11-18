Broncos' Noah Fant: Targeted 11 times in loss
Fant caught four of 11 targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota. He lost seven yards on two carries.
Fant and Brandon Allen had some nice moments Sunday with a 31-yard shot downfield on the opening possession and a clutch 11-yard completion over the middle to convert a fourth down on Denver's final drive. The issues came in the red zone as Allen threw behind Fant for a red-zone interception just before half time and the two were unable to link up on either of Allen's end-zone attempts to Fant on the team's final drive. Despite the misses, Fant appears to be trending upward, even with Tim Patrick offering some more stability at WR2. The rookie is averaging 7.3 targets per game over his last four contests and, given his ability to get create mismatches, is good for downfield pass or two per week. Next up is a Bills defense that has been particularly adept this season at keeping opposing receivers in front of them.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...