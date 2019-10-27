Broncos' Noah Fant: Targeted season-high eight times
Fant caught five of eight targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.
A question heading into Sunday was which Bronco would benefit from Emmanuel Sanders' trade to San Francisco. The early indications are Fant, who set season highs in catches and targets, albeit with measly yardage. Despite his unique size-speed combination, Fant is only averaging 9.8 yards per reception and has been a relative non-factor in the red zone with his only touchdown of the season coming on a 25-yard screen play in Week 4. The results may not improve much, but expect Fant to get WR2-level targets down the stretch on a Denver team without many options at receiver.
