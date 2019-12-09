Broncos' Noah Fant: Tending to pair of injuries
Coach Vic Fangio said Fant suffered a bruised foot Sunday at Houston and also is dealing with "hip irritation," Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Before leaving Sunday's eventual win, Fant put his stamp on the game with the second 100-yard effort of his career. In the meantime, he's undergone X-rays, which were returned negative, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the rookie tight end's foot injury is minor. With a hip issue also in tow, Fant's practice reps could be impacted once the Broncos get back on the field for Week 15 prep, starting Wednesday.
