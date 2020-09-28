Fant hauled in five of a team-high 10 targets during Sunday's 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay.
Though his two-game scoring streak was snapped by the Buccaneers, the second-year tight end tied a career-high with his 10 targets. This was certainly not an ideal matchup for Fant, as Tampa Bay entered Sunday holding the longest active streak of games without a TE touchdown allowed (dating back to Week 12 of last year). An upcoming Thursday night matchup against the Jets may help get Fant back in the end zone, as New York has already surrendered three receiving TDs to opposing TEs.