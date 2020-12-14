Fant (illness) returned negative PRC/POC tests for COVID-19 on Monday and will travel back to Denver, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Fant exited Sunday's win over the Panthers before drawing a target. Per Klis, Fant began to feel ill early, prompting the Broncos to take precautions for COVID-19. Coach Vic Fangio said after the game that Fant's illness may have been food poisoning, and now that he's tested negative for two straight days it looks like the second-year tight end will avoid a stint on the COVID list.